The Kramer family seems like they are having a blast while on vacation in the United States.

As seen in Doug and Chesca Kramer’s Instagram pages, they took their three kids to a trip across various states in America.

Among the places they visited were Los Angeles and Lake Arrowhead in California, Sedona in Arizona, New Mexico, and Amarillo and Austin in Texas.

“We learned so much on the road! From trying out local favorites and doing stopovers in key cities so we could do a little sight-seeing, and ‘enjoy’ the small break before hitting the road in the morning again,” Doug captioned one of her Instagram posts.

Doug also revealed it was his brother Mark who took some time off his work to tour them around.

“He took the lead in driving us most of the way. And I finally got to try driving here! And all I can say is, drivers here are more disciplined than us. It got us all exhausted, but in the end, it's an experience we will all remember,” he added.

Based on the couple’s latest posts, the Kramer family are now in New York enjoying the “concrete jungle.”

They went to see the Statue of Liberty and also tried out “The Friends Experience” where they explored the set recreations of the most famous 1990s show.

“If you know it, then you know it! If you didn't, i'd feel sad for you! One of the best experiences ever! I watch this show every week to this day,” Doug described their “Friends Experience.”

Doug and Chesca have three kids: Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin.