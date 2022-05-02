A fan holds a placard declaring their anticipation of a Robredo-Pangilinan win for the May 9 polls, along with comebacks of Korean idol groups they stan, GOT7 and Seventeen. (KPOPSTANS4LENI Facebook)

QUEZON CITY, Manila - Lightsticks of different Korean idol groups illuminated the Amoranto Sports Complex oval on Sunday night as thousands of KPop stans jumped and danced to their favorite bops in a rally voluntarily mounted by supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo.

The event united different fandoms for the common goal of showing their support for the presidential candidate, in an effort to replicate their strength in numbers often exhibited in support of groups they "stan," catapulting them in charts during comebacks, ticket sales in concerts, and even on random days where member's names would suddenly trend on Twitter when a selfie is dropped on their social media profiles.

Rallying under "Leni sunbaenim," which refers to someone more senior, elderly or more experienced, KPop fandoms found peace together in the event aptly called event, "KFiesta: Stan Forever, Stand Together."

KPOP IS POLITICAL

The event was mounted by KPOPSTANS4LENI, a movement born on the same day Robredo, in a 15-minute video posted on social media, declared her candidacy for the country's top position.

Almost immediately after the announcement, KPop stans rallied together with various hashtags to support Robredo. The hashtag "LetLeniLead2022" trended on Twitter Philippines under the topic KPop with over 100,000 tweets, with KPop stan accounts declaring their support for the vice president.

Some did it by using KPop group names in puns. "How many times are we going to beat Marcos? Twice," one read, referring to Robredo's rival, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., and 9-piece KPop girl group behind the 2021 hit "The Feels."

Robredo and Marcos were vice presidential contenders in 2016, before their face-off again in the upcoming elections.

Within hours of Robredo's announcement in October last year, newly created KPOPSTANS4LENI Twitter account announced that 316 people have already signed up to volunteer for the movement.

Now followed by 31,000 on Facebook and 20,000 on Twitter, KPOPSTANS4LENI targets a "Perfect All-Kill" or PAK for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, comparing a May 9 polls win to the feat achieved in South Korea when a song simultaneously reaches number one on real-time, daily, and weekly charts.

Robredo's vice presidential candidate is Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, whose wife, show business' Megastar Sharon Cuneta, is an NCTzen and Shawol, or what fans of boy groups NCT and SHINee call themselves.

But the declaration to support Robredo did not come without roadblocks. Some fans called out the movement. Some claimed misrepresentation of idol groups by linking them to the political endorsement of a candidate. Some said KPop should remain as entertainment, and not political.

"Meron talagang issues, ang daming mixed emotions, reactions. Pero kami, tumitindig kami sa tama," 21-year old Kyla, a fan of boy group BTOB said.

"Everything is political," she said, showing their fanbase Twitter page which has changed its profile photo to BTOB's logo in Robredo's campaign color pink.

"BTOB has been a very vocal group. Nagsi-speak up sila when something discriminates [against] someone. Sila ang nagturo sa amin na dapat tumindig ka sa tama. That's why tumitindig kami ngayon sa tama," Kyla added.

Kyla and her fellow Melodys in their BTOB booth at the Amoranto Stadium on May 1, 2022. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

BTOB's Peniel in 2021 was among the South Korean artists who called for support to stop discrimination against Asians after reports of hate crimes saw an uptick in the United States.

In an online music festival in March 2021 titled "Red Angel Festival: Coronavirus Overcoming Cheer," Peniel called to "Stop Asian hate."

Korean rapper CL of 2NE1, Epik High's Tablo, Eric Nam, and BTS also spoke openly about discrimation against Asians.

BTOB's Philippine fanbase released a statement declaring their support for the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, and called on Filipino "Melodys" - what BTOB fans call themselves - to vote wisely.

"We are in no way forcing anyone to vote the same. We, however, want to ask that we vote according to the values which BTOB taught us," it read.

Kyla set up a booth with other Melodys at the Amoranto Complex where supporters can read up on Robredo and Pangilinan's platforms and accomplishments in governance, write their messages of support for the tandem, and get freebies.

Other fandoms were there too, each with their own gimmicks to entice attendees.

Leni "passports" were given to visitors, which, when filled with stamps from booths, qualify holders to official idol group merchandise of their choice.

Campaign materials made to look like idol group merchandise were also given out, like Leni lightsticks, and photocards featuring Robredo, her daughters, Pangilinan, and members of their senate slate.

KPOPSTANS4LENI organizers said the 500 passports prepared for the event ran out within 30 minutes of opening the gates to the crowd.

By the end of the evening, at least 8,000 stans were at the Amoranto stadium. They welcomed Robredo's youngest daughter Jillian, a BTS fan or ARMY, and Pangilinan's daughter Miel, an NCT fan.

Atty. Chel Diokno and Atty. Sonny Matula were also in attendance, as well as a representative of Sen. Leila De Lima.

The "EXOL4LENI-KIKO" booth at the Amoranto Stadium on May 1, 2022, for the K-fiesta: Stan Forever, Stand Together event. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

"As an EXO fan, importante na nandito kami para ipakita na kahit kabataan tayo, may kapangyarihan tayo. Tulad ng kanta ng EXO, 'We got that power!" EXOL Jane said from their booth with a large banner that read "EXOL 4 Leni-Kiko."

But it's not only younger fans of KPop who are making a stand. Lia, 30, reminded those doubtful that KPop stans can contribute to Robredo's votes, that like any other group of people with shared interests, they are diverse.

"Sabi nila 'Puro lang kayo KPop'. Pero hindi po totoo 'yun. Bayan po inuuna rin namin," Lia said.

For Lia, who has been a stan for over 10 years, Robredo embodies the same values she admires in her favorite group, MonstaX.

"They always listen to fans. Kung ano ang gusto nila, ilalabas nila kung ano 'yung alam nila na gusto ng fans. And I think ganoon din dapat ang politicians natin. They have to listen to us, their constituents, kung ano ang kailangan at gusto nating mangyari sa bansa, at gagawin nila 'yun," she shared.

Robredo in her rallies vows that her governance would always have a listening ear to Filipinos. "‘Pag [ako] naging pangulo, ito ang pamahalaan na lumalapit sa tao; na lahat ng oras na kailangan kami, meron kayong boses, nakikinig kami," she said in her Bulacan rally on April 28.

Hallyu Wednesday's booth at the Amoranto Stadium, where Yanna Garcia and MC Carandang asked questions to fans relating to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to get BTS goodies, on May 1, 2022. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

Several booths down from Lia was Hallyu Wednesday's space, a group of BTS and K-Wave fans advocating for mental health.

Getting a Leni passport signed here required answering questions related to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals, which BTS advocates for.

The group joined UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and 30 heads of state in September last year to "come together and save our planet and each other," with a roadmap to end poverty and hunger, prevent violence and reduce inequality, and create better living for all life on earth.

"We are supporting VP Leni and Senator Kiko because we believe it's their platform that can actually get the Philippines to create more safe spaces and promote the SDG goals," Yanna Garcia and MB Carandang said.

For Jhudiel, also an ARMY, the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem align with the principles of BTS members.

"Same sila ng principles ng Tannies. Hindi gugustuhin ni RM na bumoto kami sa mali," he said, using the more informal name of the Bangtan Sonyeondan boys, and referring to their leader RM.

"BTS is amazing. They don't just make us happy, they also talk about mental health, politics, the environment, and how to make everyone feel safe. As ARMY, we were inspired to promote making [more] spaces safe for everyone and ourselves," Garcia and Carandang added.

Fans take turns at a makeshift photobooth to express their support for BTS and for the Leni-Kiko tandem on May 1, 2022. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

COUNTING LÆINS

No data is yet available quantifying KPop fans in the Philippines, but Filipino stans made it to Twitter's top 10 countries globally with most KPop-related tweets in 2021.

KPOPSTANS4LENI before the May 9 polls will attempt what has never been done before: count how many KPop fans there are, at least those who can and will contribute a vote to Robredo, which they call "lænis."

"Lænis" is a play of words to Aespa's "nævis," an artificial intelligence in girl group Aespa's universe that allows its members to meet their avatar couterparts.

Fans flock around lines of booths offering free campaign materials, idol group merchandise, snacks, and other freebies during the KFiesta: Stan Forever, Stand Together event at the Amoranto Sports Complex on May 1, 2022. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

They are hosting a virtual voting event titled "Hello Future Philippines," in reference to NCT Dream's album "Hello Future," its poster even featuring similar elements to the album.

"We have the quantity online. But the critique is always that we're young, and hindi tayo registered voters," 27-year old Majo, a registered voter and one of the founders of KPOPSTANS4LENI, told ABS-CBN News.

"There’s nothing wrong with being young KPop fans. People just need to understand that we actually have power to legitimately contribute numbers to the voter base," she said.

Opened on April 13, fans can “buy” a “virtual ticket” for the event that comes with a reference number validated on a second platform using an e-mail.

“We’re cleaning data on the back-end. We have someone cross-checking the e-mail addresses to spot double purchases,” Majo explained, disclosing that they onboarded a professional data analyst in an effort to preserve the integrity of counting the vote pledges.

They created a dashboard counting tickets “bought” so far, breaking down each “purchase” into the fandoms from which the buyer belongs. As of May 2, KPOPSTANS4LENI counted over 3,500 votes secured for Robredo, with EXO fans leading at 604 “ticket purchases,” followed by BTS fans at 394.

Portion of the "Hello Future Philippines" dashboard counting tickers "bought" which translate to vote pledges for Vice President Leni Robredo in the May 9 polls. Screenshot as of May 2, 2022.

The group began holding in October last year a "mass report hour", which now is being done everyday at 8-9 p.m. by a smaller and private group that requires registration. Members try to take down posts from “fake news purveyors” by mass reporting them after legal consultations.

Majo said this is not to say the movement exists solely online.

Apart from the KFiesta, fans are also mobilized to participate in house-to-house activities across the Philippines. Last April 23-29, they held a “house-to-house week,” where local volunteers were sent campaign materials and given training sessions. At least 12 chapters nationwide participated in the week-long event.

KPop fans volunteering for their own house-to-house campaign efforts. Courtesy: KPOPSTANS4LENI Facebook

KPOPSTANS4LENI is also well represented in Robredo’s rallies, bringing their lightsticks with them. They get acknowledged numerous times by the vice president in her speeches.

KPop fans at Robredo's 'Paglaem: Palawan People's Rally' in Puerto Princesa City on Wednesday, April 6. Courtesy: KPOPSTANS4LENI Facebook

“KPop stans are very competitive.l So we’re hoping to get their competitive spirit on and use the power of fandoms”, Majo said, hoping to get more votes on the dashboard before the event concludes on May 7.

LIFE AFTER LENI

Hoping for a Robredo win, Majo said KPOPSTANS4LENI said they have not yet thought what the group will do after the May 9 polls.

“If she wins, what are we, fans? We can’t be fans of a president because it’s always going to be about accountability. Once she is in power, the mode will have to shift,” she said.

Majo said KPOPSTANS4LENI is open to what its community thinks is the best direction to move forward, and anticipates this to come organically, similar to the volunteer movements spurred by Robredo’s campaign.

