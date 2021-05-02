Vertux enters PH market with budget-conscious gamers in mind

MANILA -- Gaming accessories company Vertux enters the lucrative Philippine gaming market with value-for-money Dubai-designed equipment plus a 2-year warranty.

“We are bringing Vertux to the Philippines with the intent of elevating the experience of every Filipino gamer with accessories that last, without having to break the bank,” Vertux Philippines country manager Dimple Condes said.

“We also want to add value to consumers’ hard-earned money by extending our warranty to two years on all our products.”

Vertux has accessories for every gaming budget. These look as good as they perform with the features expected from equipment for the gamer who demands performance. The keyboards, mouses, headsets, microphones, speakers, and even the headset stands, have customizable RGB LED lights that can be color-coordinated to fit and personalize gaming setups.

Vertux Tungsten Keyboard. Handout

Vertux’s top-of-the-line products include the Tungsten Mechanical Keyboard (P3,995) with six customizable game modes; the Cobalt gaming mouse (P995) with 6 programmable buttons and 4800-dpi accuracy; and the high-definition noise-isolating Denali gaming headset (P2,495) that offers a one-touch on/off button and a high-grade mic ensuring clear communication between team members.

Vertux Dominator Mouse. Handout

On the mid-tier, the Tantalum S gaming keyboard (P3,395) features 100% anti-ghosting keys with customizable RGB illumination. The black-and-white Dominator gaming mouse (P695) has 4 on-the-go dpi settings. Rounding out this tier is the mid-tier Havana gaming headset (P1,795) featuring 50mm speakers that let gamers hear every sound.

Vertux Havana Headphones. Handout

There are also products for gamers on a budget. The blue mechanical switch-equipped Raidkey (P1,995) gaming keyboard; the 3200-dpi Sensei and Drago gaming mouses (P595); and the Malaga and Manila (P1,495) gaming headsets with 40mm speakers offer great value for money.

Vertux has other products to suit the gamer’s lifestyle. These include the Vendetta which is a gaming mouse-keyboard combo; the Glider, which is a 2.4g wireless lag-free gaming mouse; and the Glare cooling fan which can support hefty 17-inch gaming laptops.

Vertux also makes accessories for these gaming essentials. The Extent is a headset mount that features a built in two-port USB hub and a mouse bungie, while the Fluxpad is a mousepad that ensures your mouse zips along smoothly without sacrificing accuracy.

Vertux Sphere Microphone. Handout

For streamers, Vertux also makes an array of microphones. The Sphere is a high-grade professional gaming cardioid microphone that eliminates surrounding noise. The Streamer-3 and Streamer-2 are easy-tilt microphones with cool LED backlights. And lastly, the anti-vibration Vertumic-1 that makes your voice richer for streams, calls, and recording.

Rounding out Vertux’s initial product offerings are their wireless speakers. The Rumba features a water-resistant housing, and “AuraSync” LED lights. The SonicThunder-50 is a complete 2.1 desktop speaker system with two 10W satellites and a 30W subwoofer that can deliver directionally accurate audio.

Vertux SonicThunder-50 Speaker. Handout

Vertux products are available at your favorite gaming and appliance stores and online via their official Shopee, Lazada, Zalora and Grab stores.