DJ Loonyo fulfills dream of building a home for his mom

MANILA – DJ Loonyo is overwhelmed with joy after fulfilling two of his dreams for his family here in the Philippines.

In a lengthy Instagram post last March, DJ Loonyo said it has always been his wish to build a house for his family after they lost their own paying off debts and providing for his late father’s medications.

His family, he said, has just been renting one place to another, with his mother financially supporting all of them with her earnings as a midwife.

“Eto yung naging hugot ko last year at sa awa ng DIYOS, biniyayaan niya ako ng platform at responsibilidad as DJ LOONYO na nagbigay tuwa at saya simula last year dahil sa mga dance challenges na ginawa ko sa China,” he said.

“Nagkaroon ng maraming biyaya at ito’y inipon ko para makabili ng lupa at makapagpatayo ng bahay para sa pamilya ko. Talagang trabaho kung trabaho kahit nagkakasakit at patuloy pa din sa pangangarap,” he added.

Aside from giving them a house and lot, DJ Loonyo is also proud that he’s able to start up a business where his mom could get money for every day expenses.

“Ngayon, sabi ko gagawa ako ng business para sa pamilya ko, at NAGPAPASALAMAT AKO SOBRA KASE ANDUN ANG KUYA KO para i-manage at talagang tulungan ako sa business na yun. Dahil pina-retire ko si mama, pinagdasal ko na bigyan sila ng business para dun na makukuha lahat ng mga gastusin at iba pa,” he said.

Their small family business had a soft opening two months ago and DJ Loonyo is looking forward to coming home for its grand opening.

“Ma, eto na. Maliit man ngayon pero naniniwala ako na lalaki at dadami pa to balang araw. Know that mahal na mahal kita ma at IKAW ANG ISA SA MGA PINAKAMATIBAY NA INSPIRASYON KO,” he wrote.

He also thanked his brother saying he is also his inspiration.

To end his post, DJ Loonyo encouraged everyone to never stop dreaming while also clinging onto their faith for nothing is impossible with God.

