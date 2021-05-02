Delivery eats: Home-based baker expands from prenatal cookies to more indulgent treats

MANILA -- If you’re a fan of strawberry croissants, home-based bakery Crumbs and Grubs may have one of the most loaded ones around.

Strawberry croissants. Handout

This bakery started out as a supplier of lactation and prenatal cookies and snacks for moms back in 2011. Their sugar-free lactation cookies are still best-sellers.

“I really advocated for breastfeeding and healthy consumption. I made for myself and shared with others. That was back in 2011 when no one was doing all-natural and organic ingredients for lactation.,” said owner Jeanne Marfal.

Marfal saw the rising popularity of sugar-laden or heavily processed food and thought that consumers deserve to have better and healthier choices. As a result, Crumbs and Grubs expanded their product line and developed indulgent menu items. Compared to similar items out there, these are still healthier as Crumbs and Grubs minimizes the use of processed ingredients.

For example, the croissants use high-end butter with the freshest Baguio strawberries oozing with strawberry preserve made of Palawan honey. The croissants overflow with this strawberry mixture making it a real treat for breakfast or dessert.

Sausage roll. Jeeves de Veyra

Not to be missed are their sausage rolls. These aren’t the usuals roll with a jumbo hotdog stuffed inside. Rather, an English sausage with distinctive fennel notes is what’s used enveloped by a flaky buttery crust. This goes well with mustard, particularly full-grain mustard to add a bit of heat.

Lastly, Crumbs and Grubs also has cheese. Of note is their fresh burrata -- fresh mozzarella-like cheese that can be used to level up pasta dishes and salads.

Burrata in pasta. Jeeves de Veyra

