Home  >  Life

LOOK: Winwyn Marquez's daughter Luna turns 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 01 2023 11:33 AM

MANILA -- Luna, the daughter of beauty queen-actress Winwyn Marquez with her non-showbiz fiancé, is celebrating her first birthday.

Marquez took to social media on Sunday to mark the special day of their daughter as she uploaded a reel showing snaps taken from the birthday shoot of Luna.

"Happy 1st Birthday my Luna Teresita Rayn! I love you so much," Marquez wrote.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Winwyn Marquez   celebrity baby   celebrity mom   Luna Teresita Rayn  

BRAND NEWS