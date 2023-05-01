LOOK: Winwyn Marquez's daughter Luna turns 1

MANILA -- Luna, the daughter of beauty queen-actress Winwyn Marquez with her non-showbiz fiancé, is celebrating her first birthday.

Marquez took to social media on Sunday to mark the special day of their daughter as she uploaded a reel showing snaps taken from the birthday shoot of Luna.

"Happy 1st Birthday my Luna Teresita Rayn! I love you so much," Marquez wrote.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.

