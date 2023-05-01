Iza Calzado on motherhood: 'Napakasarap pala nito'

MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado could not get enough of her daughter Deia.

In her latest Instagram update, Calzado was unable to stop herself form gushing over her little bundle of joy.

“Deia — our little dumpling of joy and abundance. One more order please,” she said.

In another post, Calzado can be seen cradling her newborn as she brings her to sleep.

“Napakasarap pala nito,” she captioned her post, referring to motherhood.

It was only last week when Calzado and her husband Ben Wintle finally introduced their first child to their followers on social media.

“Our little seedling is growing fast. As you turn 3 months old today, we set the intention of nurturing you so that you reach your fullest potential and fulfill your divine purpose in this world,” Calzado said.

Calzado gave birth to Deia Amihan last January 26.