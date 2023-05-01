Gerald Santos marks 600th show as Thuy in 'Miss Saigon'

Gerald Santos did 553 shows as Thuy during the UK Tour and now, 47 and counting in Copenhagen. Photo courtesy of Gerald Santos

After playing a college student in Joel Lamangan’s brave film, “Oras de Peligro,” pop balladeer and theater and film actor Gerald Santos went back on tour playing Thuy in “Miss Saigon” in Copenhagen.

As always, playing the villainous character in “Miss Saigon” has been a fulfilling role because he gets to travel for free while working. The wanderlust in him couldn’t be contained as he intends to travel to more cities in Europe and in the US as well, this time for leisure and a few solo shows for migrant Filipinos and OFWs.

A milestone in his musical theater career was having his 600th show for “Miss Saigon” on April 13. He did 553 shows during the UK Tour and now, 47 and counting in Copenhagen.

In a highly competitive industry, he never thought he’d reached this far and still be part of the one of the most toured and greatest musicals of all time. As of last count, this Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil modern classic has won around 70 major theater awards that include Olivier, three Tonys and four Drama Desk.

Another Filipino in the “Miss Saigon” in Copenhagen cast is Joreen Bautista, who plays Kim.

As gesture of gratitude to his followers, Santos always makes it a point to share part of his earnings from homecoming concerts, whether online or onsite, to hospitals and foundations in the Philippines.

We had an online conversation with Santos two weeks before he ends his stint in “Miss Saigon” at Det Ny Thearer in Copenhagen. Here are excerpts.

Q: How is your typical working day in Copenhagen? From the moment you wake up till you sleep?

Santos: “I am actually kind of an insomniac person so it's somehow different everyday but the usual routine is I would cook for breakfast, lunch and finish everything by 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“I would read summarized books on my phone or laptop while sipping my coffee. I would rest for an hour during which I attend to my social media chores. Then I would warm up, do physical exercises, some stretching and vocalize to prepare for the show at 7:30 p.m.

“I leave my apartment before 6 p.m. and be at the theater before 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and finish by 11 p.m. Sometimes we would go out to have drinks after the show if it's not a double show the next day. Every Saturday there are two two shows. Most of the times, I go straight to my apartment after the show. I’d have to be in my apartment before midnight. Sounds like an office routine!”

Q: So how do you spend your days off?

Santos: “I travel a lot during my days off; whether within or outside Denmark! I have visited Amsterdam and Sweden. Just recently, I went to Prague. Now I am in Milan. Next stop would be Kraków, Poland then Barcelona, Spain and finally, Paris, France.

Q: What are the memorable places you’ve been to in Denmark?

Santos: “Copenhagen is Denmark's top city! It has a lot of tourist attractions from 16th century structures like the Rosenborg Castle and Frederiksborg Castle. There are so many beautiful places to visit and structures with modern architectural designs. There are also a long stretch of alfresco bars, cafes and restaurants like Nyhavn. Copenhagen is also the home of The Little Mermaid of Hans Christian Andersen. More so, the friendly and smiling people make my stay even more memorable!”

Q: How is the audience there?

Santos: “People who come and watch our shows are quite reserved but very polite. They are also quite generous with their appreciation of the show. Overall, they are a pretty good and warm audience!"

Q: How many shows do you do in a week?

Santos: “I do six shows a week. On Saturdays, we have two shows."

Q: When is 'Miss Saigon' exactly ending its run in Copenhagen?

Santos: “It will end on May 7, 2023! Actually, we only have two weeks to go or 14 shows left!”

Q: Are there Pinoys in the audience? Are you able to meet some of them after the curtain call?

Santos: “From time time to time, there are Pinoys who watch our show. Yes, they meet us at the stage door after the show.

“The contingent of the Philippine embassy to Denmark has been very supportive! I guess all of them from the embassy have seen our show! They have only good words for us!

“Even Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim and his wife found time to watch us! He even invited us, Filipino cast, to his residence for a sumptuous lunch! The Pinoy hospitality is very palpable here in Denmark!”

Q: What are your immediate and long term plans in theater, music career and movie career after your 'Miss Saigon' in Copenhagen?

Santos: “We are now in the process of shifting gear from theater to pop music once more. In theater, I feel quite fulfilled already having done more than 600 performances as Thuy in the international scene.

“My team is now extensively looking for that song that, hopefully, will connect to the younger audience and hence, become a major hit in the Philippines. I honestly believe, that a major hit song is the one thing missing in my career.

“The immediate plan is to record that future hit song!

“If major theater roles would come along the way in the future, why not! It is still my dream to play Marius of ‘Les Miserables’ in West End, ‘Aladdin’ in West End or Broadway, and Raoul in ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, also in West End.

“I am also open to playing more roles in films! Acting is also my passion and I would love to tackle more meaty roles in films!”

Q: The last film you did was ‘Oras de Peligro ‘with Joel Lamangan? How’s it working with Direk Joel?

Santos: “It's always fulfilling to work with Direk Joel and yes, still nerve-wracking! He is a no nonsense director and he expects you to know your character by heart. You always have to bring out your A-game when working with him! Otherwise, masisigawan ka!”

Q: Now that theater is back in the Philippines and there have been so many productions, it’s like the pre-pandemic setup, do you have plans to audition in some local theatrical productions?

Santos: ‘Like what I have said, I want to take a breather from theater, unless, a really tempting role comes in sight. I will be compelled to audition if a ‘to die for’ role comes along!

Q: Anything you like to add, like concerts, gigs abroad?

Santos: “I will have two shows in Denmark after my contract with ‘Miss Saigon’ expires. One is on May 12 in Helsingør and on May 13 in Copenhagen! I want to bond with the Pinoys here in Denmark before I leave. They have been very supportive of us!

“I will spend my birthday in Barcelona, Spain! Then I will be in Paris, France for a couple of days!

“I am quite excited because I will be going to the US before May ends. I will be in New York to watch some Broadway shows and then I will go to Los Angeles and San Francisco to do some shows for the Filipino communities there!

“This ‘Miss Saigon’ Denmark journey has been most rewarding!!!! I got to see the world and got paid for it!

“God is, indeed, good!”