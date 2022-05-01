MANILA – The daughter of Rachel Peters is stealing hearts on social media after the former Miss Universe Philippines shared an adorable video of her.

On Instagram, Peters posted a clip of a giddy baby Kaia as the two of them go swimming.

Throughout the video, Kaia was charmingly laughing, and even unafraid when her mom had let go of her floating device.

“My little water baby,” Peters wrote in the caption.

Following Peters’ post, several of her celebrity friends commented on baby Kaia with all of them expressing how cute she is.

Peters gave birth to her first child with Camarines Sur governor Migz Villafuerte in October.

The two tied the knot in a civil ceremony in July.

Peters rose to fame after representing the Philippines in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, where she finished in the Top 10.

She was also one of the hosts of the Metro Channel show "Beached" with Marc Nelson.

