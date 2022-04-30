Photos from Pia Wurtzbach's Instagram account

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach made sure to host the coronation night of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 in style.

Wurtzbach on Saturday paid homage to the past Miss Universe winners from the Philippines through her wardrobe designed by Filipinos.

The beauty queen first walked on stage wearing a white modern Filipiniana made by Mark Bumgarner – a tribute to the first-ever Pinay to win the title, Gloria Diaz.

“An ode to the white gown Gloria Diaz, the Philippines’ first Miss Universe, wore when she was asked in 1969 what she would do when the first man on the moon visited Manila,” Wurtzbach said.

The 2015 Miss Universe queen added that her gown is also an encouragement for women to “reach for the moon” and achieve their dreams.

“Today, this look is a message for every woman to be unafraid to reach for the moon and say yes to her dreams & new adventures,” she added.

In her first outfit change, Wurtzbach glowed in her yellow gown, created by Jaggy Glarino, to represent the victory of Margie Moran in 1973.

“Taking cues from the iconic flower pinned on Margie Moran’s gown when she was crowned Miss Universe back in 1973, we want to showcase the woman in full bloom,” the caption stated.

The dress was also a different take on pageant swimsuits, highlighting women's curves.

“In a hue that’s brighter than the sun, we’re reinventing what pageant swimsuit shots could look like with this offbeat one-piece number that unapologetically highlights a woman’s curves,” she added.

Wurtzbach also prepared something to reminisce about her 2015 win that ended the 42-year title drought of the Philippines at Miss Universe.

Described as “my crowning glory,” the beauty queen wore a daring blue gown of Louis Pangilinan to honor the DIC crown she won in the US.

“We’re taking wearing the crown to the next level — not just on top of our heads, but as an embodiment of how every woman should be celebrated whatever size, shape or age she is,” said Wurtzbach, who won that year wearing a royal blue evening dress.

Capping off her hosting stint, Wurtzbach turned into a girl on fire with her sexy Gladi Echavarre and Atsuko Kudo creation during the announcement of the winner.

The red outfit was her tribute to 2018 titlist Catriona Gray, who clinched the crown wearing the iconic lava gown in Thailand.

“Inspired by Catriona Gray’s winning color in Miss Universe 2018, we want every woman to feel like she is a phoenix rising who is fierce, feminine, and fabulous in everything that she does,” she said in the caption.

Joining Wurtzbach as hosts of the pageant were past Miss Universe winners Iris Mittenaere (2016) and Demi Leigh Tebow (2017).

Pasay City bet Celeste Cortesi was named the new Miss Universe Philippines, succeeding Beatrice Gomez.