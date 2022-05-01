MANILA - Celeste Cortesi, who was hailed as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines, hopes her story will inspire many others not to give up on their dreams.

In a lengthy social media post on Sunday, a day after winning the crown, Cortesi cited a quote which reminds everyone that fears should never be bigger than anyone’s dreams.

She then recalled what she was thinking all throughout the time she was competing on Saturday night.

“Good morning Universe. Yesterday, as I was walking on that beautiful stage all I was thinking was my mom and dad. The strength I got from them is indescribable,” she quipped.

While saying that she’s really worked hard and prepared for the pageant, Cortesti said she “let God do the rest in knowing that whatever is meant for me will never pass me by.”

The beauty queen said she’s grown so much since she came to the Philippines five years ago and she promised herself that she would only join a pageant if she feels ready to take the responsibility of a crown.

“And I am now. Yesterday, I’ve received my second chance and I am beyond honored and grateful to be able to represent my country in the miss universe stage,” she said.

“I hope that with my story I can inspire so many to never give up on their dreams because thru hard work, perseverance and faith you can achieve anything you want,” she added.

The24-year-old Filipina-Italian bested 30 other candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 title during the coronation night on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Cortesi is no stranger to pageants as she was crowned Miss Philippines Earth in 2018, allowing her to compete on the international stage.

She finished in the Top 8 of Miss Earth that year, with the title going to Vietnam's Phuong Khanh Nguyen.

Aside from pageantry, Cortesi is also busy with her modeling career, as well as in real estate.

