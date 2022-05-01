MANILA – Catriona Gray has expressed her thoughts about the questions given to the top 5 candidates of the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

While following the show on Saturday night, the former Miss Universe said on Twitter that she wished the beauty queen hopefuls were asked harder questions.

“I wish the girls were given more difficult questions. Feeling ko kayang kaya nila. Anywho, who is your MUP2022? Excitinggg! #MissUniversePhilippines2022,” she posted.

Several of Gray’s followers agreed with her, with some of them saying they were also hoping to hear current events questions or anything in relation to things happening in the country.

I wish the girls were given more difficult questions. Feeling ko kayang kaya nila. Anywho, who is your MUP2022? 👑🇵🇭😊 excitinggg! #MissUniversePhilippines2022 — Catriona Gray (@catrionaelisa) April 30, 2022

Gray was unable to attend the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night live due to an out-of-town filming commitment.

After the pageant, Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City was hailed as the successor of Beatrice Luigi Gomez and will be the Philippines' representative in the next Miss Universe pageant.

She bested 30 other candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 title during the coronation night on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Michelle Dee of Makati and Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol were respectively crowned Miss Universe Philippines Tourism and Miss Universe Philippines Charity.

Misamis Oriental's Annabelle McDonnell and Katrina Llegado of Taguig complete the Top 5 as first runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.

Check this story to see the questions for the Top 5 finalists and how they performed during the most-anticipated portion of the pageant.

RELATED VIDEO COURTESY OF Empire/MUPH