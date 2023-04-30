MANILA — Dingdong Dantes admitted experiencing a series of setbacks lately, but the actor is finding hope in the beautiful moments he shares with his family.

This, as he showed on Instagram how proud he is of his daughter Zia, who recently had her first piano recital.

“We’ve been experiencing setbacks and curveballs in the past few weeks, which is normal in life. But amidst the chaos, there are moments like this - watching my daughter play the piano with grace in her first recital,” Dantes said.

The actor added watching his daughter made him “snap out of the worry and all I see is beauty.”

“It reminds me to hold onto hope and find comfort in life's little moments, and that everything’s gonna be alright. Everything’s gonna be alright,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dantes’ wife Marian Rivera also posted about Zia’s accomplishment, saying their daughter never ceases to amaze them.

“Couldn’t be more proud of you Ate Z,” she said.

Aside from Zia, Dantes and Rivera have another child, Sixto.