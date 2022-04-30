Rich Asuncion gives birth to second daughter

Photo from Rich Asuncion's Instagram account

Rich Asuncion’s husband is now “outnumbered” in the family.

The former beauty queen and actress gave birth to their second daughter last Thursday.

Asuncion took to Instagram to share a snap of her second child, Alessandra.

“Introducing Alessandra. Born very strong and healthy. Bela finally has a fulltime playmate and our #MudSquad is complete,” she said in the caption.

In a succeeding post, Asuncion playfully teased her husband, Benjamin Mudie, for being outnumbered after the addition of another girl in the family.

Asuncion, who is now based in Australia, tied the knot with Mudie, a rugby player, in a civil ceremony in Hong Kong on May 28, 2018.

They welcomed their first child Isabella Brie in December 2018.

Asuncion and her family decided to move to Australia in early 2020.

In an Instagram post last March 2021, Asuncion said that moving to Australia is "one of the best decisions" she made.

