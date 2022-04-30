Miss Universe PH 2022: How Top 5 performed in Q&A

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Top 5 (left to right): Annabelle McDonnell of Misamis Oriental, Michelle Dee of Makati, Katrina Llegado of Taguig, Celeste Cortesi of Pasay, and Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol. Screengrab from Miss Universe Philippines 2022 livestream

MANILA -- Here's how this year's Top 5 performed in the question and answer round of Miss Universe Philippines 2022.

ANNABELLE MCDONNELL (MISAMIS ORIENTAL, FIRST RUNNER-UP)

Q: What is your biggest insecurity and how do you address it?

"My socioeconomic status has been one of the biggest insecurities that I had. Seven years ago I was just a meager, marginalized orphan, striving and making her way through. But now, when you see me, think about how I worked hard and studied even harder to be here, and to aspire to conquer the universe."

MICHELLE DEE (MAKATI, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES TOURISM 2022)

Q: What is your greatest fear and how do you try to overcome it?

"Honestly, my greatest fear is making a fool out of myself sometimes. But I conquer that by always putting myself in that kind of situation. Actually, just joining a pageant was something that I was very scared about because of the pressure. But I'm standing here in front of you, hoping to be your next Miss Universe so that I can make my country proud once again. Ang minamahal kong Pilipinas."

KATRINA LLEGADO (TAGUIG, SECOND RUNNER-UP)

Q: If you could teach Filipinos one thing, what would it be and why?

"It would be [to] start loving yourself. Me, as a person, I have a lot of flaws. I am not perfect, and I may not be the perfect Miss Universe. But I am here trying to conquer my fear, trying to be a better person, and pageantry really helped me to be a transformed woman, to be truly, uniquely beautiful. And I think that is what I'd be having in Miss Universe."

CELESTE CORTESI (PASAY, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2022)

Q: If you could stop time for a day, how would you spend it?

"If I could stop time, I would spend it with my family, especially my mother. It's been two years [that] I haven't seen my family because they live in Italy and I came here in the Philippines just by myself. So if I had the chance to spend one day, I would definitely be with my mom and I would just tell her how much I love her and miss her."

PAULINE AMELINCKX (BOHOL, MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES CHARITY 2022)

Q: What is that one life-changing decision that you've made and what was its impact on your life?

"The life-changing decision I've made was to join Miss Universe Philippines again. Despite being bashed before for my body, being doubted by people, I found strength in myself. And this story can be a testament for other people to draw strength from, too. That a second chance can be just as sweet, and you can still achieve your ultimate the second time around."