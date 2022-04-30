Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach knows her roots well – and made sure to acknowledge it on Saturday.

Wurtzbach appeared on stage of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night wearing a stunning white gown to pay tribute to the first ever Miss Universe winner from the Philippines, Gloria Diaz.

Minutes before stepping on stage as one of the hosts of the competition, Wurtzbach shared the inspiration of her Mark Burmgarner elegant white dress.

On Instagram, the beauty queen revealed that it is an ode to the white gown worn by Diaz in the 1969 contest where she was asked about the man on the moon visiting Manila.

Diaz went on to win the first of the present four Miss Universe titles of the Philippines that night.

“An ode to the white gown Gloria Diaz, the Philippines’ first Miss Universe, wore when she was asked in 1969 what she would do when the first man on the moon visited Manila,” Wurtzbach said.

The 2015 Miss Universe queen added that her gown is also an encouragement for women to “reach for the moon” and achieve their dreams.

“Today, this look is a message for every woman to be unafraid to reach for the moon and say yes to her dreams & new adventures,” she added.

Wurtzbach ended the 42-year title drought of the Philippines in one of the most celebrated international pageants in the world in 2015.

Aside from Diaz and Wurtzbach, other Pinays who wore the Miss Universe crown were Margie Moran (1973) and Catriona Gray (2018).

Wurtzbach joined fellow winners Iris Mittenaere (2016) and Demi Leigh Tebow (2017) as hosts of the Miss Universe Philippines contest at Mall of Asia Arena.