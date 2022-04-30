Screengrab from Miss Universe Philippines 2022 livestream

MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez is setting her sights on her "other dreams" as she passes on her Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Speaking on stage during the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on Saturday, Gomez said she plans to go back to school after her reign.

"I will still definitely continue my community work. But other than that, I will pursue my other dreams. I would like to go back to school and continue my masters and take up social psychology," she said.

The Cebuana beauty queen said she also wants to try her hand at hosting.

"Hopefully after, I'll be able to build a career in hosting," she said.

Gomez finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.

The winner of the said pageant, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, is in Manila as a special guest in the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night, which is still ongoing as of writing.