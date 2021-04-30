This young actress posed as Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe for her 18th birthday

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Karina Bautista is turning 18 in style as she channeled two of the world's biggest stars in her birthday pictorial.

The young actress dressed up as Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe, as seen in photos she uploaded on her Instagram page.

She also thanked all the people who made her dream photo shoot possible.

"Hope to work with you again all soon. Thank you for giving me this day," she said.

In one of her posts, Bautista shared her goals as she turns 18.

"It is to become a good actress, host, performer, and nothing beats a billboard which I and my mom would always talk about. I want to be the best in my craft, step by step," she said.

In another, she promised to fulfill her dreams, one by one.

"I didn't settle for less, I wanted extra, more and as I get them one by one it fuels me to reach even greater things. I am not gonna lose to this world," she said.

