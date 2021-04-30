Shopping shorts: Shopee's 5.5 brands festival and other sale events

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

AIRASIA SHOP PARTNERS WITH PAYMAYA

AirAsia Shop is now available at the PayMaya Mall as a result of a partnership between the airline and the digital financial services firm.

PayMaya users can choose from a selection of AirAsia Shop products under categories such as beauty, fashion, electronics and gadgets, health and wellness, kids' products, and airline merchandise.

They can enjoy P100 off with a minimum purchase of P1,000 by using the code PAYMAYA100 upon checkout until May 31.

With the partnership, AirAsia passengers can now use their PayMaya e-wallets when paying for baggage, meals, and other add-ons while checking in.

LEVI'S FOOTWEAR SALE ON SHOPEE MALL

Handout

Levi's Footwear is offering discounts of up to 50% on Shopee Mall until May 2.

Customers can enjoy vouchers and get P30 off with a minimum P1,500 spend; P50 off with a minimum P2,000 spend; and P70 off with a minimum P2,500 spend.

They can also score "flexi combos" and get P30 off when buying two pairs and P50 off for three pairs, as well as free shipping with a minimum P249 spend (capped at P55).

RUSTAN'S SUMMER SALE

Handout

Rustan's is holding a summer sale this weekend, offering up to 50% off on selected items until May 2.

Customers can enjoy up to 20% discounts on regular items from womenswear brands such as Natori, Ricardo Preto, Yuul Yie, Staud, By Far, See by Chloe, Halson Heritage, and Mac Duggal.

Some of Rustan's private brands are also marked down, with 50% off at OC Woman and Jill, 15% off at Lady Rustan and U My Philippines, and 20% off with a free pouch for every minimum purchase of P5,000 on select accessories from Criselda Lontok.

For every minimum purchase of P5,000 at Lotus or Luna, shoppers get a free on-the-go bag or linen mist spray, respectively.

Deals for menswear brands, jewelry, kids' items, home and kitchen essentials, and beauty products are also available. More details are available on Rustan's Viber community.

SHOPEE 5.5 BRANDS FESTIVAL

E-commerce platform Shopee is holding a 5.5 brands festival, offering huge discounts and cashbacks to its users.

Customers can get discounts of up to 90% on leading brands on the following days: Procter & Gamble on April 30, Vivo on May 1, Realme on May 2, Maybelline on May 3, and Olay on May 4.

There are also themed days as the Shopee Prizes Sale on May 3, which has over P1 million worth of prizes; and the Brands Vouchers Sale on May 4, with over P5,500 worth of vouchers.

Users can redeem 50% cashback and enjoy flash deals up to 50% off on brands at the Home Fair from until May 1, and at the Electronics Fair from May 2 to May 4.

On May 5, they can enjoy 24 hours of non-stop promotions, including flash deals up to 50% off on selected brands such as Pampers, Enfagrow, Vivo, Nestlé, and Colourette.

More details are available on Shopee's website.