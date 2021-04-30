Can Rabiya Mateo win Miss Universe? Gloria Diaz weighs in

Photos from Gloria Diaz and Rabiya Mateo Instagram accounts

As Miss Universe fever heats up, the first Filipina to win the crown, Gloria Diaz, could not evade questions about Rabiya Mateo’s chances of winning the international competition.

During the virtual press conference of her upcoming Mother’s Day movie “Mommy Issues,” Diaz was asked for her reaction about a recent article putting the Philippines in second spot for most number of winners and placers in international pageants.

“Happy! At least, hindi lang tayo sa COVID number one,” she responded playfully.

Diaz said she is elated to see the outstanding performances of Filipina beauty queens at the Miss Universe in recent years.

“Kasi pwedeng tayo na siguro ang pinakamadaming Miss Universe. For how many years? 45 years, tapos sunud-sunod na ngayon. Up, up, up. Viva La Filipina!” she said.

However, Diaz, who won the Miss Universe crown in 1969, declined to categorically answer if Mateo can win the fifth title of the Philippines.

“I can never tell, but she is really deserving. Maganda siya. Actually, ang dami kong nakikitang photos niya and she seems to be a very nice girl,” she explained.

Pokwang, who will star in the film directed by Jose Javier Reyes, boldly claimed Mateo will take home the coveted crown.

“Maiuuwi niya ang korona. Maiuuwi niya. Period,” Pokwang said.

Diaz will star in “Mommy Issues” with Pokwang, Sue Ramirez, Jerome Ponce and Ryan Bang. It will be available on Upstream, KTX, iWant at TFC starting May 7, 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC