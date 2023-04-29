What beauty means for Miss World PH 2021 Tracy Perez

MANILA -- Before the #nofilter era, fair-skinned women were more celebrated and accepted as “beautiful.” But things have changed now as more young women today are not afraid to show vulnerability, authenticity, and diversity.

For Miss World-Philippines 2021 Tracy Maureen Perez, beauty is subjective.

"I’d like to think of myself as beautiful and use it in a way na hopefully ma-encourage ko and ma-inspire ko rin ‘yung mga bata to look at me,” the proudly morena beauty queen said during the launch of skin care brand Beauty Wise in Quezon City.

“Hindi ako maputi. Usually when we talk about skincare, usually mapuputi. I think I’m one of the few endorsers na proudly morena.

“These young children need representation. Pumunta ka ng probinsya, halos lahat morena. Gusto kong tumingin sila sa akin, makita nila ako sa TV (at sabihin nila na), ‘Morena siya. Pero maganda siya.’ Gusto kong ma-realize nila na maganda rin sila,” Perez stressed.

The Cebuana beauty queen told women to have that confidence, as sahe shared how she doubted herself before.

“Before I became Miss World-Philippines, it took me three tries. In my journey towards healing and also being more confident in my own skin, na-realize ko na ‘yung pamilya ko at friends ko naniniwala na maganda ako. Bakit hindi ko kayang makita sa sarili ko. So beauty is subjective. Dapat magsimula ‘yun sa sarili niyo,” she said.

Meanwhile, skincare owner Abdania Galo said beauty is about accepting who you are.

“Beauty, for me, is about being happy in your own skin and accepting every bit of yourself that makes you uniquely you,” Galo said.

Perez and Galo said they are open to the idea of entering showbiz.