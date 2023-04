LONDON - Lookalikes of King Charles III and Queen Camilla had a rehearsal of the coronation procession.

The “royal spectacle”, with the “King” and “Queen” riding their horse-drawn carriage was organised by Award-winning BAFTA artist Alison Jackson, known for her irreverent images of the "Royals" as well as many other famous figures. Jackson had her mischievous take on the coronation procession.