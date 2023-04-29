Celebrities support 'Ang Huling El Bimbo' 2023 comeback

Celebrities supported the return of the hit theater play "Ang Huling El Bimbo" during its gala night on April 27, 2023. Photos from Full House Theater Company Facebook page.

MANILA — Celebrities supported the return of the hit theater play "Ang Huling El Bimbo" during its gala night on Thursday.

Present at the event were Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia, along with the rumored couple Marco Gumabao and Cristine Reyes.

Content creator Mimiyuuuh and Josh Cullen of P-pop boy group SB19 were also at the event along with other social media influencers.

Gian Magdangal, Gab Pangilinan, and Topper Fabregas will reprise their lead roles as Hector, young Joy, and young Anthony, respectively, according to a statement released by Newport World Resorts on Monday.

The new cast members, on the other hand, were selected from auditions held last July. They are Nino Alejandro as Anthony, Bullet Dumas as Emman, Anthony Rosaldo as young Hector, Paw Castillo as young Emman, and Katrine Sunga as Joy.

Directed by Dexter Santos and written by Dingdong Novenario, "Ang Huling El Bimbo" will run starting April 2023 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay.

The musical is based on the hits of the iconic OPM band Eraserheads, which recently held a reunion concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque.

