Army, Air Force teams compete in Pasig obstacle race

MANILA—The Philippine Army track and field team went up against the Philippine Air Force head-to-head in the Swiss Military Hanowa Bridgetowne Challenge at the Obstacle Park in Pasig City.

The challenge was composed of 10 courses: hurdles, wall climbing, balance beam, and monkey bars to name a few.

Each team went through a relay and the group with the fastest time won.

Another side event featured influencers, artists, and media practitioners against each other.

But for their event, it was a team assist competition wherein they were able to help each other to finish an obstacle.

Ernie Lopez, the director for advocacy of ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., participated in the event but fell short against their more athletic counterparts.

But nevertheless, he said he enjoyed the experience

“Walang iwanan you have to help each other di ka pwede pumunta sa susunod na obstacle kung di natapos lahat teammates mo kelangan tulungan talaga walang iwanan,” Lopez said.

The Army versus Air Force competed for relay style, but the competitors will go individually until everyone from the team finishes the course.

The track and field team of the Philippine Army competed in the obstacle race and their coach was confident of their chances.

But during the race, they lost to the better team from the PAF.

“Kayang kaya yan sir kasi halos lahat ng obstacle meron yung obstacle course ng army pamilyar ang tropa natin” said Retired MSgt. Danilo Fresnido.

Obstacle racing is one of the fastest-growing sport in the country and the organizers are hoping that this event will entice more Filipinos to engage in obstacle racing.

“Gusto namin ma-experience ng lahat ang obstacle course racing that's why we invited media mga influencers to do this,” said Edward Obiena, one of the organizers of the event.