If you’re immersed in the local music scene, when Jay Ortega’s name comes up, the bands DRT, Apartel, and Holmes follow.

Outside music, some people may know that he runs a multimedia company as well.

However, on May 6, Ortega will showcase his music, his multimedia work, and his artwork in “Single + Music Video Launch + Performance/Open Jam & Art Exhibit” at the MCM Play in Biñan, Laguna.

The venue is a mid-century modern furniture and art hub.

The new single is titled “Better Man.”

“During the pandemic, I couldn’t see my band, Holmes, as we couldn’t get together,” related Ortega. “So I started writing songs that I planned to release as a solo projects.”

While working on his new songs, he learned how to engineer, record, and use proper recording gear and programs.

“I learned more and more how to do everything on my own,” he divulged.

Ortega worked on songs with noted musician and producer Dan Gil, Monne Rodriguez, and music he recorded with the late Noli Aurillo.

“I wrote these songs with Noli and recorded them pre-Apartel and Holmes,” he said. “It means a lot to me that our hard work would finally get heard and more so now that my good friend is gone.”

“This started my solo trip into releasing songs with just my name rather than a band. The pandemic gave me so much time to plan, write, record, and give my songs a personal touch that was produced under my own studio, Pink Tank. I didn’t want to be idle. I wanted to be productive despite all the restrictions and protocols.

“All the previous songs I did were written with longing for love, sexual tension, sexcapades as themes. And I thought to myself, it is about time to change it up. So ‘Better Man’ was born which is a gospel, deep dive into my love and gratitude for my wife, Alia, that strengthened our resolve and love.”

Music wasn’t the only thing Ortega got busy with during the lockdown.

“I started painting again in a modernist style using acrylic on canvas,” he added.

The artwork will also be on display during the launch.

“These are my trophies from the pandemic,” summed up Ortega. “All the hard work, all the new things I learned, are all put into the best work of my career. I am extremely proud of this phase in my life.”

Jay Ortega’s “Single + Music Video Launch + Performance/Open Jam & Art Exhibit” will be on May 6 at the MCM Play in Biñan city, Laguna. The door opens at 6 p.m.