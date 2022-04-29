MANILA -- Miss Universe queens Iris Mittenaere and Demi-Leigh Tebow are now arrived in Manila for the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30.

Mittenaere and Tebow shared their photos after arriving in the country through their respective posts on social media.

"I’m so happy to be here! Philippines day one," Tebow, the 2017 Miss Universe winner, wrote in Instagram.

Mittenaere, meanwhile, announced through her Instagram Stories posts that she's finally here in Manila.

Screen grabs from Iris Mittenaere's Instagram

"Well arrived in Manila. Relaxing time before the craziness of tomorrow," Mittenaere, who won Miss Universe in 2016, posted.

The two Miss Universe titleholders along with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will be hosting the finale of Miss Universe Philippines 2022 on Saturday, April 30, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The three beauty queens are also set to meet reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, who has been invited as a special guest.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has also returned to Manila based on her latest Instagram post, but she has yet to reveal if she will attend the upcoming national pageant.