WATCH: Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi catches up with Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi (left) and Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo. Screengrabs from @zozitunzi on Instagram

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi had a virtual chat with three of this year's candidates, including Rabiya Mateo of the Philippines.

During the Instagram live session, Mateo was asked about her training, as well as what she is looking forward to the most in the competition.

"I'm excited to meet the girls," the Filipina beauty queen replied. "It's a celebration of diversity. We're from different backgrounds, different experiences."

"And we are there not just to compete and bring home the crown. We are here to celebrate who we are as women," she added. "And it's a powerful message that we send to the world."

Mateo said she has been training every day in Florida for the pageant, which is set on May 16 (May 17 in Manila).

She said the support of her fellow Filipinos help her stay motivated to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.

"I can really feel the love and the support that they have, even though I'm here in the US. It gives the motivation, I'm inspired to really do well. This is my like my gift to them," she said.

Aside from Mateo, Tunzi also spoke with Miss Universe candidates from Malaysia and Indonesia during the Instagram live session.

Related video: