WATCH: Miss Universe Canada gives peek at Michael Cinco gowns for pageant

MANILA -- Miss Universe Canada Nova Stevens on Thursday gave her social media followers a peek at her selection of gowns for the upcoming pageant.

The beauty queen has tapped Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco for her Miss Universe evening gowns, which include a sparkly, form-fitting dress and two red frocks.

"Can you guess which gowns I will be wearing at Miss Universe from Michael Cinco?" she said in the caption.

In another post, Stevens shared a clip from her photo shoot with Cinco in Dubai, where she is seen wearing a bright yellow gown.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Cinco said Stevens "messaged me directly and asked me to design her evening gown."

The Filipino designer also disclosed that he and the national director of Miss Canada are friends, and that he also created the evening gowns of the country's Miss Universe representatives in 2018 and 2019.

Cinco has also dressed up international stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Tyra Banks, as well as Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Iris Mittenaere.

