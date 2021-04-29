Rabiya Mateo practicing walks, makeup ahead of Miss Universe pageant

MANILA – With only a little over two weeks left before the Miss Universe pageant, Rabiya Mateo is already feeling both excited and nervous to represent the Philippines in the competition.

In an interview with Dyan Castillejo, Mateo, who is already in Florida, said she’s been spending the last couple of days toning her body and practicing her walks.

“Naghahabol na lang ako ng toning ng body. So when I wake up, exercise kaagad. Nagpa-practice na rin ako ng swimsuit walk and 'yung sa gown ko,” she said.

“I already have the gowns with me but pina-practice ko na siya araw-araw para pagdating ng competition, it’s gonna be easy for me to execute and to let you guys know the details kasi sobrang ganda ng gown. Pero mabigat siya.”

Asked about her confidence level right now, Mateo said: “I already have my signature walk. It’s just the establishing and trying to create the momentum kung kalian magtu-turn or kailangan magpo-pose. 'Yun na lang 'yung pinag-aaralan namin.”

Mateo said she’s also trying to master putting on her make-up because she won’t have any assistance on the day of the pageant.

“Kailangan talaga pag-aralan din 'yung face mo. I am a chameleon beauty. Kunyari mag darker shade lang ako ng eye shadow, I look different na. Kailangan talaga maging critical in everything that I put on my face. Pero nakatabi naman na 'yung winning look for the preliminary and for the finals,” she said.

But Mateo said she’s really praying to reach the top 5 because the question-and-answer portion of the pageant is her favorite.

“I am still practicing, now twice a week kasi papalapit na. Now, I really need to study about the social issues happening in our country and internationally. 'Yun kasi 'yung favorite segment ko of the competition kasi para akong nag-aaral. I love to study, I love to learn. Sana talaga makapasok sa top 5 and sana talaga magamit ko 'yung mga napag-aralan ko these past few months,” she said.

The 69th Miss Universe competition will be held in Florida on May 16 (May 17 in Manila) and will be aired live on A2Z channel.

