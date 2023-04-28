Thai bet Nana Jantarat wins 'Slay' Asian trans model search

Screenshot.

MANILA -- Thai aspirant Nana Jantarat won the first trans model search of "Slay" which streamed on ABS-CBN platforms on Thursday.

Jantarat bested 23 other candidates with the Philippines' bet Abby Ecalnir as first runner-up and Sauce Chulalakkul of Thailand as second runner-up.

Aside from getting signed by SLAY Model Management, Jantarat bagged over P1 million worth of prizes and will be the brand ambassador of two of the event sponsors.

Summer Metro Manila Film Festival Best Supporting Actress Kaladkaren and SLAY’s very own trans man model Cameron Scrase hosted the event.



Also present in the event were ABS-CBN COO for Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes, ABS-CBN Global head Aldrin Cerrado, Non-scripted Format head Lui Andrada, and Star Music head Roxy Liquigan.

Among the panel of judges were magazine editor and stylist Carole Cuasay Tagle; entrepreneur Richelle Bello-Casurao; editor and writer Myrza Sison; celebrity photographer Jan Mayo; global cosmetic brand general manager Audrey Laglagaron; pageant producer and visual stylist Izza Dungca; Filipino designer Zarah Juan; Flux International President Queen Victoria Ortega; Dubai-based writer, magazine owner, and national director for three franchises of the Miss Universe Organization Josh M. Yugen; entrepreneur Trisha Bantigue; host and filmmaker Dwight Allen O’Neal; and box-office superstar Vice Ganda.

Meanwhile, the Best Editorial Model award was given to Fellini Rose of Vietnam, while the Best Runway Model was given to Risa Purisa of Thailand, and SLAY Sisterhood Award was won by Mitch Ochosa of Philippines.

