Tessa Prieto (left) makes a guest appearance on Vicki Belo's vlog. YouTube/Vicki Belo

MANILA -- Tessa Prieto has become known as "Ms. Sunshine" among Manila's high society for her positive energy and extravagant outfits.

But the socialite revealed that there is a deeper story behind her fancy accessories and intricately designed dresses.

In an interview with beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo, Prieto said she used to dress up conservatively until the death of her brother 30 years ago.

The incident made her realize that she needed to straighten up for the sake of her son. Then a young single mom, Prieto considered her late brother as the "father" of her first child.

"He got into a very tragic motorcycle accident... I was a single mom so he was like the dad of my son. So I felt like, 'Oh my God, I can't do my kalokohan and naughtiness [anymore] because I have to be a mom now,'" she recalled.

And as she tried her best to be a responsible mother and adult, Prieto channeled her playfulness through fashion.

She said she learned to value life more because of her brother, and did not let herself be affected by those who question her style choices.

"So I said I'm gonna start dressing up in whatever way I want. Kasi ito na 'yung expression ko of wanting to live it up. And I love color," she said. "I'm an interior designer, 'di nila alam. Akala nila fashion designer ako."

"[Some] people think na weird or kulang sa pansin or ganyan. But I said if people were to call me out na, 'Bakit ganyan ka,' I'm not naman telling people, 'Bakit ka ordinaryo?' So it's the same. It didn't affect me," she added.

"For me, I don't have to justify what I do. I'm only answerable to God and my family."

Belo, for her part, defended her long-time friend and pointed out that underneath Prieto's extravagant clothes is a woman who has "a heart of gold."

"She does so much charity. And she really does it like the Bible says, 'Your left hand should not know what your right hand is doing,'" she said. "I have never heard you brag about all the charities you do."

Meanwhile, Prieto said she has somewhat come full circle as she is once again a single mom, following her split with her husband.

Despite this, she said she is enjoying this phase of her life.

"[The year] 2023 is like 'let go, let God," she said, at one point hinting that she has someone special in her life now.