MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

ADIDAS' ADICLUB MEMBERS WEEK

Adidas has brought back its AdiClub Members Week, which will run until May 3.

To kick things off, a contest has been launched for a lucky member to win one pair of Superstar shoes signed by Adidas ambassadors Blackpink. AdiClub members have until May 3 to enter the contest through the Adidas app.

Tickets to the FIFA Women's World Cup AU-NZ-23 will also be up for grabs through a contest running until May 31.

New and existing members will also be treated to exclusive product drops and experiences throughout Members Week, such as Samba x Dill shoes, TERREX x National Geographic hiking collection, and Lift Your Mind training collection, among others.

More details are available on the Adidas Philippines website and social media pages.

MAYA PROMOS

Digital bank app Maya is offering promos to its users this April and May.

Until May 31, those who spend up to P30,000 using the app can see their Maya Savings interest skyrocket up to 10%.

Those who are ordering food online until April 30 can use the code MAYANEW30 on the Foodpanda app to get 30% off (up to P100 discount) using their Maya card. This promo is open to new Foodpanda users only.

Other promos include a one-time 5% cashback (up to P50) when purchasing apps or in-app subscriptions worth P500 on Google Play with Maya until May 5; and 40% off on Zalora when spending at least P3,000 with Maya by using the code PAYWITHMAYA upon checkout until May 9.

More details are available on Maya's website and social media pages.

HONDA AT MAKINO MOTO SHOW

Honda Philippines Inc. (HPI) rolled out surprises at the 2023 Makina Moto Show last April 14 to 16 at SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

Sayaka Arai marked her first public appearance as HPI president during the event, which is considered the biggest annual gathering in the Philippine motorcycle scene.

The company also unveiled new collections of motorcycles: the CBR300R, CBR500R, and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP under the Super Sports Series; the CRF1100 Africa Twin and All New CRF450R under the Off-Road Series; the All-New XL750 Transalp under the Adventure Series; and the All-New CL500 and All-New Rebel1100 under the Tourer Series.

The new big bikes are available at Honda Flagship Shops nationwide. More details are available on HPI's website and social media pages.

LACOSTE PARTNERS WITH NETFLIX

Lacoste and Netflix have partnered to release a new collection celebrating beloved shows such as "Stranger Things," "Bridgerton," "Lupin," "Money Heist," "The Witcher," "Sex Education," "Shadow & Bone," and "Elite."

Polos, caps, sweatshirts and tracksuits are part of the new wardrobe, with the Lacoste crocodile donning the costumes of the Netflix characters and is embroidered or flocked on all the pieces in the range.

The Lacoste x Netflix Collection is available in Lacoste stores and on the brand's website.

PASEO OUTLETS SUMMER SALE

Paseo Outlets at Greenfield City is holding a summer sale with up to 80% off on different brands.

From April 29 to May 1, customers can enjoy deals on American Eagle Outfitters, Bench Depot, Cotton On, 158 Designer Blvd., F&F, Brandsmart, The Outlet, Levi's Factory Outlet, Crocs Outlet, Oakley Vault, Sunglass Haven, Adidas Outlet, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour Outlet, and Park Outlet, among others.

The Paseo Outlets is located along Tagaytay Balibago Road in Greenfield City, Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

PUMA'S MAIDEN COLLECTION PREVIEW PARTY

Puma officially marked its presence in the Philippines with an exclusive preview of its autumn/winter collection, which will be available in the market starting July this year.

The sports brand opened its flagship store in the Philippines last November 2022 in Glorietta, Makati City and now has 22 franchise stores nationwide.

As part of its expansion plans in the market, it will open a few new stores in this quarter, serving more customers in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Cebu.

In addition to the brand’s expansion plans, Puma is has also introduced professional basketball player Kai Sotto as its first-ever Filipino brand ambassador.

SAMSUNG'S BESPOKE WINDFREE AIRCON LINE

Samsung recently launched its Bespoke WindFree aircon line in the Philippines.

The premium offerings showcase the brand's latest cooling technologies and come in three colors: Midnight Black, Morning Blue, and Metallic Silver.

Samsung's WindFree Technology disperses air through micro holes at an extremely high speed, allowing them to cool bigger rooms swiftly without the harsh blow of air and the noise one can get from a typical air conditioning unit.

The new line also features an automatic self-cleaning capability, an intelligent control function, and a sleep mode function.

More details are available on Samsung's website.

SSI'S SUMMER 2023 OFFERINGS

Specialty retailer Store Specialists Inc. (SSI) has released an array of deals and must-haves during the warmer months.

Payless ShoeSource is holding a mid-season sale until April 30, with up to 40% off on select styles both in-store and online at the brand's website.

Dune London also has its Payday Weekend Promo from April 28 to 30, where one can buy 2 or more regular items and get 20% off or buy 2 or more sale items and get 10% off. These are available at the websites of Dune London, Rustan's, and Trunc.ph, as well as in Lazada and Zalora, and in-store and through SSI's at-home concierge service.

Footwear brand Clarks is holding a Outlet Summer Sale until April 30 where customers can get an extra 25% off the total bill for a minimum spend of P5,000 from outlet stores; and Payday Weekend until April 30 grants 10% off for 1 pair, 15% for 2 pairs, and 20% for 3 or more pairs. Customers can avail of the weekend promos in-store (except outlet stores), Trunc.ph, Rustans.com, Zalora, Lazada, Shopee, and The Specialist.

For Armani Exchange, customers can shop in stores or via The Specialist until April 30 and get 30% off on its Chinese New Year capsule items. Nine West's select leather goods in-store and on Trunc.ph are marked down at up to 60% off until May 30. The discount also applies for orders via The Specialist.

Up to April 30, Steve Madden is offering buy one and get the second item at 50% off for select styles shopped in-store or The Specialist, while for purchases of select styles through Trunc.ph, customers can get 25% off. For the same period, Kurt Geiger gives 10% off for one regular item, 15% off for two items, and 25% off for three or more items, available in-store, at Trunc.ph, or through The Specialist.

Those who stock up on Spring-Summer items at DKNY stores and online shops at Trunc.ph and Rustans.com and get 15% off on regular-item purchases until May 1.

UNIQLO'S DETECTIVE CONAN SHIRTS

Uniqlo recently released a t-shirt line commemorating the "Detective Conan (Case Closed)" manga series.

The collection includes a special illustration by creator Gosho Aoyama, as well as key scenes from the manga and television animated film series.

Each shirt is priced at P790 and is available in Uniqlo stores nationwide, as well as the brand's website.