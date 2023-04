Singer and theater actress Rachelle Ann Go has introduced her second child with husband Martin Spies.

On Instagram, Go shared glimpse of baby Sela Teruah, who was born on March 23.

"It took us almost five weeks to choose her name but God’s timing is perfect. Sela means rock, to pause or reflect. Teruah means shout or trumpet blast," wrote Go, who also shared a Bible verse.

Go and her husband's eldest child Lukas had just turned 2.



They currently reside in London.

