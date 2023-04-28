Health shorts: Nursing care service, apps and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

AIDE BRINGS BACK NURSING CARE SERVICE

Handout

Medical services app AIDE has brought back its nursing care service to address the growing need for professional help in caring for newborns, sick, or elderly family members.

AIDE, which merged with telehealth app KonsultaMD in 2022, offers various medical home services such as the Basic Diabetes Package, laboratory tests, and physical therapy.

More details are available on the AIDE app on the App Store or Google Play.

KONSULTAMD TO LAUNCH SUPERAPP

KonsultaMD is set to launch SuperApp through a fun run event in partnership with ColorFest Manila in Vermosa, Cavite on April 30.

The SuperApp will bring together the country's top health brands to offer a wide range of healthcare services, including doctor consultations, medicine delivery, and at-home labs and diagnostics.

More details are available on the KonsultaMD website and app on the App Store and Google Play.

LISTERINE'S FIGHT MOUTH AGING CAMPAIGN

Listerine recently held a talk on the significance of protecting your mouth as you age as part of its "Fight Mouth Aging" campaign.

It was moderated by Listerine brand ambassador Macoy Dubs and featured Dr. Jose Angelo Militante, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and immediate past president of the Philippine Dental Association; and Dr. Ashita Bhatia, associate director research and development for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health APAC.

Experts reminded attendees to maintain a consistent oral care regimen which includes regular brushing, flossing, and use of mouthwash to fight cavities, plaque, and gum problems.

MWELL WINS INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Metro Pacific Investments Corp.'s (MPIC) mWell recently won two Gold Stevie Awards in the Innovation in Health and Wellness and Most Innovative Startup of the Year - Business Service Industries categories in the 10th annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards.

It is the only Philippine entry to bring home the Gold Award in these two categories. Bronze winners include Vietnam, Taiwan, and Australia.

An accredited telemedicine partner of the Department of health, mWell promises to redefine telemedicine in the Philippines via a seamless, fully digital experience. Users can choose a doctor, consul on video, receive an e-prescription, and get a medical certificate within the app.

Patients may consult online 24/7 with over over 800 Primary Care doctors, specialists, and mind health experts, and have their medicines delivered to their doorsteps via MedExpress.

PHILUSA'S ADVOCACY-BASED VIDEO SERIES

PHILUSA Corp. is celebrating its 65th year with a two-part video series, highlighting its partnerships with organizations that advocate for clean water access and the reduction of ocean-bound plastic waste.

The Filipino-owned company is known for its brands Rhea, Mediplast, Apollo, Cleene, Babyflo, Albatross, and Gleam, among others.

The first video, titled "Katuwang sa Kalinisan," follows PHILUSA's efforts in promoting basic access to clean water in partnership with Manila Water Foundation.

This is followed by "Katuwang sa Kalikasan," which shows PHILUSA joining hands with the Canada-based social enterprise Plastic Bank to help reduce ocean-bound plastic waste.

The videos are available on PHILUSA's Facebook page.

WATSONS' KWENTONG PHARMACIST SERIES

Health and beauty retail brand Watsons has released the Kwentong Pharmacist series, which features three bite-sized videos.

In "Kwentong Date," "Kwentong Albularyo," and "Kwentong Heartbreak" Watsons aims to show how it safeguards the health of Filipino families.

The brand said it is also working with the Department of Health and key medical associations in driving health and wellness literacy through education and education programs.

More details are available on Watsons' website.