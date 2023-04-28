MANILA -- Bacolod is the "most affordable" tourist destination in the Philippines, according to a hotel booking site.

Agoda made the statement based on average room rates for the month of April. It noted that a typical accommodation in Bacolod costs P2,650 per night, making it the least expensive in the country.

Other local destinations with the cheapest average room rates include Iloilo (P2,700), Dumaguete (P3,000), Davao City (P3,300), and Puerto Galera (P3,660).

Across the Asia Pacific region, the cheapest average accommodation rates can be found in Khon Kaen in Thailand, Sibu in Malaysia, Surakarta in Indonesia, and Puri in India, with Bacolod at the fifth spot.

The rest of the Top 10 include Ninh Binh in Vietnam, Chiba in Japan, Gwangju in South Korea, Kinmen Islands in Taiwan, and Brisbane in Australia.

"With 2023 already well underway and public holidays coming up in numerous regions, many of us are looking for a well-deserved break," Enric Casals, regional vice-president for Southeast Asia and Oceania at Agoda, said in a statement.

"But at the same time, with cost of living in the daily news across the globe, we’re all trying to be smart about how to spend our hard-earned cash. I’m hopeful that these Agoda findings will help travelers discover some exciting destinations and save money along the way," he added.