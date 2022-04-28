MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach is set to be reunited with two of her Miss Universe sisters as Demi Tebow and Iris Mittenaere make their way to Manila.

The Miss Universe 2015 titleholder shared a photo of her in Okada Manila, one of the sponsors in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines pageant, on Wednesday.

Tebow, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2018, arrived in Manila on Thursday morning, based on her Instagram Stories.

She shared a photo of her with Filipino cabin crew as well as decorations at Okada Manila, where she is also staying.

Screenshot from @demitebow on Instagram Stories

Mittenaere, for her part, has posted a photo of her with luggage on Instagram Stories, with the text: "Airplane mode."

Replying to Wurtzbach's latest post, the Miss Universe 2016 titleholder said: "I am coming."

Screenshot from @irismittenaeremf

Wurtzbach, Tebow, and Mittenaere will host the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

They were last together in Manila in 2018.

The three beauty queens are also set to meet reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, who has been invited as a special guest.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has also returned to Manila based on her latest Instagram post, but she has yet to reveal if she will attend the upcoming national pageant.