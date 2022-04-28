MANILA -- Television and internet personalities have gathered together for a magazine shoot that celebrates Patty Yap's 13th year as a fashion stylist.

Metro.Style released photos from the shoot, which feature actresses Yassi Pressman, Jessy Mendiola, Alexa Ilacad, and Shanaia Gomez; former beauty queen Vickie Rushton, and social media personalities Zeinab Harake and Donnalyn Bartolome.

In an interview with Metro.Style, Yap said she always goes for an "effortlessly chic" look by using simple and elegant yet on trend pieces.

She also emphasizes the value of collaboration, making an effort to get to know and befriend her celebrity clients.

"Kinakaibigan ko talaga," Yap said. "Inaalam ko kung ano ’yung mga insecurities nila sa katawan nila, ano 'yung mga tatakpan, at saka kung anong klaseng personality sila -- kung conservative ba, kumbaga, iniintindi ko sila."

"Ang pagiging stylist, for me, hindi natatapos sa pagsuot ng damit sa kanila. Kailangan din talaga hype girl ka nila, 'yung ibu-boost mo 'yung confidence nila," she added.

When asked to give advice to anyone who wishes to become a stylist like her, Yap replied: "Kailangan hindi natatapos 'yung pag-aaral mo. Lagi kang nag-aaral tungkol sa styling. Kasi siyempre kailangan mong lume-level up."

"Ako nga sa edad kong 'to, nag-aaral pa rin ako. Kasi laging nagbabago," she said. "Yes, paulit-ulit lang 'yung trends, pero laging may bago 'yan. Aral nang aral, huwag maging kampante."