A Maguindanao woman proudly raised the Bangsamoro flag at the base camp of Mount Everest.

In a Facebook post, Faw Tumbas gave a tribute to her parents, who she said fought for the liberation of the Bangsamoro people.

"I owe them the bravery of the heart ... Have faith, believe that you can achieve it ..," she wrote.

The 40-year-old said the Everest base camp is her toughest climb yet since she started mountain climbing in 2016 after her husband died.

Tumbas, who was raised in Sultan Mastura town, Maguindanao, said training for mountaineering was physically tough for her and the financial costs have been difficult for her, too.

However, she has vowed that she will fulfill her dream of reaching the Everest's peak some day. – With a report by Lerio Bompat

