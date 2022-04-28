Doctor shares pandemic stories through poetry book

Handout

MANILA -- An infectious disease specialist has released a poetry book on his experiences as a frontliner during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In "Mikrobyong Maliit, Pandemyang Pasakit: Ang Tinulang Salaysay ng

Pandemyang COVID-19," Dr. Joseph "Jondi" Buensalido shares through verses his first-hand experiences, including the passing of several colleagues who have succumbed to the virus.

The 72-page book is accompanied by paintings of his wife and fellow doctor, skin specialist Josel Soria Buensalido. She was the only Filipina to join the virtual exhibit "Creative Resilience – Art by Women in Science" by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2021.

In a statement, Buensalido said his latest work is for "anyone who has lived through the pandemic, whether healthcare workers, frontliners, those who suffered through the hard lockdowns, those who waited for the arrival of the vaccines, those who got the vaccines, those who had to sift through fake news to get to the real news, families who did their best to keep the SARS-CoV-2 virus out of their households, those who had COVID-19 and survived, and even those who lost loved ones because of the virus."

He added that "Mikrobyong Maliit, Pandemyang Pasakit" is in part inspired by Philippine history, and contains a foreword by renowned historian and professor Ambeth Ocampo.

Copies of the book are available on the book's Facebook page.