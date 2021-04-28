WATCH: Xian Lim has home elevator installed for his grandmother

MANILA – Xian Lim has made another improvement to their family home.

In his new vlog, Lim showed that he had a home elevator installed so his grandmother will not have a hard time going up and down the stairs.

“I’m just really excited for lola, para kila mom and kila lola because they will be able to go up and down,” he said.

“Si lola ang kulit eh. Gusto niya talaga sa baba. Gusto niya meron siyang sarili niyang space. This is perfect kasi she doesn’t have to go up and down the stairs. I am pretty happy and pretty excited for this.”

Throughout the video, Lim marveled at how the home lift was installed in just a week.

“First time ko magkaroon ng home elevator. They have been here a couple of times. Chineck nila 'yung bigat to make sure na hindi maaapektuhan kapag nagbutas. Munting kaalaman ito para sa akin,” he said.

Following the installation, Lim took his mom and grandmother for an elevator ride.

“Ayos na ayos to. Para kang nasa mall,” his grandmother quipped.

“Very exciting naman ito. Parang nasa tube of time machine. Hindi na tayo mapapagod sa pag-akyat at baba. From upstairs sa bedroom mo to dito sa studio ni Xian, it’s a different world,” his mom said.

In a previous vlog, Lim shared that he acquired their family home 10 years ago.

The actor said he did not really do a lot of renovations when he got the house because they wanted to keep its original vibe.

“The house was built in the early '80s. I came in mga 10 years ago, I acquired the house. Kung mapapansin niyo sa loob, 'yung mga lumang kahoy hindi namin binakbak. We kept it in place,” he said.

Lim’s house is also filled with plants because the actor believes “they give life to the whole place.”