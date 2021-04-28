WATCH: Catriona Gray joins 500th anniversary celebration of Battle of Mactan

Catriona Gray graced the 500th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Mactan in Cebu on Tuesday, with the former Miss Universe reminding her fellow Filipinos to continue fighting for their freedom.

The former Miss Universe, who is also an ambassador of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), said she is honored to be part of the festivities amid the pandemic.

"We Filipinos may be kind and compassionate. But as our history shows us, we know how to fight for our rights, our freedom, and our sovereignty. This is why our ancestors here in Mactan, led by Lapu-Lapu, victoriously defied Magellan," she said in her speech during the program.

"Victory and humanity -- these are the values that we stand for and celebrate tonight, the same values that inspired our founders in the fight for Philippine independence," she added. "Our ancestors raised their voice and their swords so that today, we could proudly raise our flags."

Watch Gray starting at the 1:30:00 mark in NCCA's livestream below:

Gray also joined other artists in the singing of "Bagani," the theme song of the quincentennial celebrations in the Philippines.

Before her performance, she called on the audience and viewers to be the "fulfillment of the dreams of our ancestors."

"May we all be modern-day heroes of humankind," she said.

Gray is now on her second year as an NCCA arts ambassador.

Aside from her NCCA stint, Gray is also an ambassador of the "One Town, One Product" campaign of the Department of Trade and Industry.

These came after she drew wide praise for her patriotic wardrobe during her Miss Universe campaign in 2018.

