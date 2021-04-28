Pia Wurtzbach shares thoughts on community pantry initiative

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach on Tuesday shared her thoughts about the growing community pantry movement after being asked by one of her fans.

The former Miss Universe, who has been active in fundraising efforts amid the pandemic, considers the community pantries as "proof of the undying spirit of bayanihan."

"I took some time to really think about it and really understand better what we are faced with as a nation. For me, the community pantry is a really good initiative," she said.

Wurtzbach acknowledged the "hesitations and concerns" regarding the initiative, especially with health and safety protocols, but pointed out that "everyone is just trying their best to survive."

"I think it's a call for us to help in any and every way that we can. Share what we can, stay home if we can. Get vaccinated soon as we get the opportunity. It's a great reminder of what we can achieve together," she said.

She ended by stressing that Filipinos "can and should demand a better system."

Wurtzbach has been using her wide social media reach for a good cause.

Early this month, she was able to raise P200,000 from giving video greetings to fans, with all proceeds given to World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines.

Aside from WWF-Philippines, Wurtzbach is also an ambassador for Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS.

Last year, she launched a personal fundraiser to deliver thousands of face masks to hospitals that are caring for COVID-19 patients.

