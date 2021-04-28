Food shorts: New summer eats, free supermarket membership for frontliners

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CRISPY BUCKET FRIES BY JOLLIBEE

Jollibee recently introduced its Crispy Fries Bucket, a bigger version of its bestselling French fries.

Priced at P129, it can be enjoyed by up to four people.

It is available for delivery via the Jollibee app, website, and hotline, as well as through GrabFood and Foodpanda.

The new offering can also be ordered for drive-thru and takeout.

FREE SUPERMARKET MEMBERSHIP FOR FRONTLINERS

As a gesture of support and gratitude, Landers Superstore is giving medical frontliners free membership and renewal for free.

The promo is open to all medical frontliners who would like to apply for membership, and to those with existing memberships that will expire on December 31, 2021.

They must present all of the following proof at Landers branches: valid ID, valid PRC-ID, valid company/hospital ID, and old Landers membership card for those who will be renewing.

A representative of the medical frontliner may avail of the free membership card, provided that he/she presents any of the three valid IDs of the frontliner, the representative's valid ID, and authorization letter from the health worker.

The promo is only for premium primary membership and will run up to April 30. The free membership and renewal offer are available at Landers Superstores Otis, Alabang West, Arcovia City, Balintawak, and Cebu.

HAPPY MUG BY MAYA HOTCAKES

Looking for a quick pick-me-up? Maya Hotcakes is offering the Happy Mug, a sweet treat that can be done at home in two minutes.

Available in chocolate and caramel flavors, the mug cake comes in ready-to-mix single servings and its own syrup. Just pop it in the microwave for two minutes to enjoy a warm, gooey, sweet delight.

The Happy Mug can be eaten on its own or can be enjoyed with apple pie filling and whipped cream, among other desserts.

More details are available on the social media pages of Maya Hotcakes.

SUMMER TREATS FROM PANCAKE HOUSE

Pancake House has rolled out its menu items for summer, offering new takes on bestselling classics.

The Pancake Bites consist of fluffy bite-sized pancakes in Classic, Blueberry, and Country Sausage. Price starts at P89.

The restaurant's signature "Choose Any 2" returns with more choices for breakfast additions. For P459, customers can have their pick of:

- 2 Classic Pancakes or Waffle and 1 Classic Pan Chicken

- Panwich with 2 Crispy Bacon Strips or 3 pieces Country Sausage

- 1 Classic Pan Chicken with Egg and Rice

- Spam, Classic Bacon, and Egg

- Beef Tapa (classic or spicy)

These can be enjoyed with either iced tea or freshly brewed coffee.

Other new offerings from Pancake House include the Ribeye Tapa Steak (P329 for plate, P549 for platter), which is served with eggs, rice, garlic bits, and mango salsa.

There is also the Pancake Meal Set To-Go Tray (starts at P999), which includes 10 petite classic pancakes, 10 petite Choco Marble pancakes, scrambled eggs, blueberry filling, bacon strips, butter, maple syrup, banana, and sausage.

Meanwhile, the Summer Coolers (starting at P119) are refreshing and icy drinks in variants such as Chocolate Marble, Blueberry, and Caramel Banana Walnut.

Pancake House's summer items and other offerings can be ordered via the restaurant's website, hotline (887-79000), GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

TGI FRIDAYS LAUNCHES DELIVERY MENU

TGI Fridays now has delivery-exclusive bundles via Foodpanda, GrabFood, and Pickaroo.

These include the All-Star Bundle with 3 Burgers (Cheeseburger, Signature, Shiitake; Fave Bundle 2 (Country Boneless Fried Chicken, Bacon Mozzarella Burger, Chicken Primavera Pasta); and Best Ribs Bundle (Baby Back Ribs full rack, rice, mac and cheese, corn, coleslaw). These are all good for 3 to 4 persons.

The Fridays Party Feast A (8 pieces Country Boneless Fried Chicken, Creamy Spaghetti Ala Vodka, and Baked Garlic and Cheese Baguette) and Party Feast B (8 pieces Panco Crusted Fish, Chicken Primavera Pasta, and Baked Garlic and Cheese Baguette), meanwhile, are good for 6 to 8 persons.

All bundles include a free drink.

Customers can also choose from Fridays Best Match Selection, which are good for 2 to 3 persons. This includes Wrap and Salad Combo, Burgers and Wings Combo, and Pasta and Pizza Combo, among others.

More details are available on the social media pages of TGI Fridays.

VEGGIE RECIPES FOR KIDS BY AJINOMOTO

Ajinomoto Philippines is helping parents this summer by sharing creative, affordable and delicious vegetable recipes for children this summer.

These include the Cauliflower Bites which has breading mix for added crunch; Mini Spinach and Cheese Pizza, a healthier take on a kiddie favorite; Mixed Veggie Kiddie Patties, which is made of chicken breast and greens; and Fun Camote and Carrot Fries, which can squeeze in extra beta carotene into kids' meals.

All recipes are available on the Ajinomoto website.