MANILA -- Five candidates are a step closer to winning the swimsuit challenge of Miss Universe Philippines 2023.

Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte, Pauline Amelinckx of Bohol, Princess Anne Marcos of Bulacan, Shayne Maquiran of Capiz, and Angelique Manto of Pampanga emerged as fan favorites after getting the highest number of votes on the Miss Universe Philippines app.

Zarzoso, Marcos, and Manto were also among those who received the most votes in the Miss Universe Philippines photo challenge.

The final results of the swimsuit, photo, and other pre-pageant challenges, which will also take into consideration judges' scores, will be revealed during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night on May 13.

Those who will make the cut will secure a spot in the national pageant's final round.