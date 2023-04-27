Filipino-owned Half Saints opens second store in Tokyo

Half Saints has opened a second store in Tokyo, Japan. Facebook/Half Saints

Filipino-owned restaurant Half Saints continues to expand in Japan with its second store in Tokyo.

The new branch, called Half Saints Bakes, opened last April 15 at the Deli and Dish artisanal food market at LaQua in Tokyo Dome.

It offers sweet and savory treats such as puff pastry pizzas and layered cup desserts.

"Opening in spring fills our hearts with much joy and inspiration. We hope our new 'bakes' will nourish many hearts and souls every day and at every moment," Half Saints said in a Facebook post.

Opened in 2017 in Quezon City, Half Saints serves recreations of memorable dishes during the travels of owners Roque and Joanna Arciaga, with ingredients sourced from local farmers and small businesses.

It entered the Japanese market in November 2022 through a branch at Bunkyo ward in central Tokyo.