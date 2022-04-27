Winwyn Marquez flaunts nine-month baby bump

MANILA - Winwyn Marquez is just counting down the days before she welcomes her first child.

But before giving birth, the former beauty queen took to social media first to show off her nine-month baby bump.

"Totoo nga.. the 9th month of pregnancy has about 1,000 days," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

It was in December during a media conference while she was promoting her movie that she revealed she was on her third trimester.

In a vlog that followed, Marquez gave a glimpse of her pregnancy journey.

"Hindi ko alam kung napansin niyo but I took a break for some time. Nagpahinga muna ako saglit due to personal reasons, and kasama na rin doon, of course, 'yung health reasons," Marquez said.

“I really want to share din sa inyo kung anong nangyari sa akin so I made this video para i-explain what happened to me," she added.

Marquez included a clip of her partner in the five-minute video, but his face was not shown.

Also part of the vlog were her parents, screen veterans Alma Moreno and Joey Marquez, who found out about the pregnancy on separate occasions.

Both of them were visibly excited to see their newest grandchild.

Marquez made history in 2017 as the first Filipina candidate in Reina Hispanoamericana. She went on to win the crown in the Latina-dominated pageant.