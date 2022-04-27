How poetry helped Pablo Tariman cope with the pandemic

Pablo Tariman signing “Lugaw" book for Manila and provinces.

MANILA -- Writers write.

And if there’s one perfect example of a scribbler who survives from and by chronicling events, it’s veteran freelance writer Pablo Tariman.

He has been churning out news and feature articles about classical music, culture, ballet, movies, and entertainment celebrities for five decades.

Being an early riser, the septuagenarian tells ABS-CBN News he writes as early as 2 a.m., typing away on his personal computer while most younger scribes are just about to hit the sack or in the middle of deep sleep.

He makes sure to finish one article a day. “I did three one time. But I write once a day lalo na malapit end of the month bills.”

He’s abreast with technology. With the help of his teenaged grandson, he has learned how to email and create a Facebook account. His Facebook posts, mostly music trivia and nostalgia pieces, have been among the more sensible and informative on his friends’ news feeds.

“I learned early on how to use a personal computer and create an email account, unlike Amadis, who still writes in longhand in yellow pad paper,” Tariman once told us in jest, referring to Amadis Ma. Guerrero, an older scribe, book author and colleague in the arts and culture beat.

Pablo Tariman's first book, “Love, Life and Loss - Poems During the Pandemic”

Tariman has been doing freelance work since he resigned from the public relations department of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in the mid-1980s.

“Never returned to office work after CCP. It was hard but that is my life. The details in my next book,” he told ABS-CBN News.

He’s referring to his long-delayed memoir that would also serve as his personal look on the history of classical music, opera and performances in the Philippines. And there’s show business, which he thrives in well.

Before the pandemic, he would attend several press conferences and interview showbiz personalities during lunchtime till evening. On weekends, if the repertoire appeals to his taste, he would rush to the CCP to catch a Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra or a Ballet Philippines performance at night.

If some critics of classical music concerts and ballet performances in First World countries ride chauffeur-driven limousines, Tariman takes the MRT-LRT trains or ride jeepneys and buses.

And since he lives in Pasig City, going to the CCP building in Pasay City in pre-pandemic EDSA is like competing in “The Amazing Race” with millions of Metro Manila commuters, especially during rush hours.

Music conductors and composers have high respect for him. Since the 1980s, he’s also been known as impresario, producing concerts for internationally acclaimed Filipino musicians like Cecile Licad, Otoniel Gonzaga and Arthur Espiritu, among many others.

Cover of “Best Asian Poetry 2021-22,” where he has two poems.

But since the two-year long pandemic has stopped all live events, Tariman went back to his old love -- poetry -- to cope with anxiety, depression and all the negativities brought by isolation.

Poetry also helped him cope with the untimely death of his daughter, Kerima Lorena Tariman-Acosta, on August 20, 2021.

In those two years of intermittent lockdowns, Tariman wrote poems every day and produced around 300 titles. Shared on social media, many received thousands of reactions and re-shares not only in the Philippines but as far as South Africa, Europe and North America. A few had millions of reactions.

Three stanzas from his “Ode to Frontliners” were used by the Pasig City government for a marker honoring nurses, doctors and others who nearly sacrificed their lives in the battle against COVID-19. Tariman, though born and raised in Baras, Catanduanes, has been a long-time resident of Pasig City.

Some of his poems that went viral on social media have become part of bestselling anthologies like “2021-22 The Best Asian Poetry,” “100 Pink Poems para kay Leni,” and the recently launched “Lugaw ni Leni Pink Parol, KKK, Kakampink, Atbp.”

Some friends from around the world volunteered to read.

The best ones are collected in his first book of poetry titled “Love, Life and Loss During the Pandemic,” edited by his good friend, Baguio City-based writer Elizabeth Lolarga,

Celebrity friends were ready to help whether in the publication or promotion of the book. For example, actor Joel Torre lent his talent by reading “If You Can’t Write A Poem,” one of the two poems included in “The Best Asian Poetry of 2021.”

Copies of “Love, Life and Loss During the Pandemic” have been nearly sold out even before its grand launch at Catanduanes State University Auditorium on Thursday in Virac, Catanduanes.

It featured a mini concert by young prize-winning classical guitarist Aaron Aguila and reading of select poems from the anthologies.

Afterwards, Tariman will go to Iloilo City for the second leg of the book launch on May 4 at the University of the Philippines Visayas.

Vice President Leni Robredo with some of the 67 poets in “100 Pink Poems Para Kay Leni.” Pablo Tariman is first from left.

Here’s an excerpt of our online tete-a-tete with this indefatigable man of letters.

Q: Just to get it out of the way. The story has become a myth among friends so for clarification, is it true that during your younger years, while drinking in seedy bars in Pasay City or was it in Malate, you have this habit of asking the bartender to play classical music and if they didn’t have something in their collection, you handed them your own CD or cassette tape?

PT: “True. I’ve done that dahil sa kalasingan ko. ‘Di ko na maalala kung ilang beses ko ginawa 'yan. Basta the last time with Gou de Jesus and Celina Cristobal along Quezon Bouevard near The Observer (newspaper) office where we used to work. I interrupted our drinking spree by inserting a Pavarotti aria in the sound system. I got dagger looks of course.”

Q: Being a veteran of live events, how does it feel organizing and going to your own book launch?



PT: “Of course, it feels weird. You are supposed to just relax and wait for book lovers to come and ask for your autograph. But book business in this country is like Philippine politics. If you don’t know someone famous and you don’t belong to the right circle, nobody buys your book.

“So I took my book fate into my own hands. I used Facebook to pre-sell the book and got good response. Before book delivery, I was able to raise sizable amount for the printer, layout artists, production coordinators and layout artist.

“I know books are not enough to attract an audience. So, I invited an award-winning classical guitarist to do a concert after the launching proper. Truth to tell, the event is not a book launching because the books I was supposed to launch are almost sold out. I just didn’t have the budget for an early book launch. I have to write 20 articles a month to survive.

“In this country, you have to promote your own books and even buy them in the book stores for your friends. So the event is a celebration I survived the book venture and survived the pandemic. But that is another story.”



Q: Do you still feel the jitters? I mean, as the producer?

PT: “Yes, very much so. Two months before book launch, I have to secure my air tickets to Catanduanes and Iloilo City, get a venue, do posters, ask for hotel accommodations, look for honorarium of artist, etc. I am just lucky to have partners willing to to tie up with me.

“The National Commission for Culture and the Arts solved my honorarium problem. Nedy Tantoco of Rustan’s Makati (and a good friend of Cecile Licad) bought an ad which allowed me to pay printing cost of souvenir program.”



Q. How would you compare the excitement between going to your own book launch and going to a concert you organized, co-produced?



PT: “The excitement is buried in the things you have to prepare. After you got the air tickets, you have to worry about concert ushers and the audience. It is common knowledge classical music gets less attention in the provinces. So you have to do an Aika Robredo (house-to-house campaign) to invite people to the concert.

“The thing is, I gave the concert for free. So there is no revenue in sight. I just want to show that first-rate music can exist without funds through the cooperation of good people.

“Producing concerts in Manila and the provinces in the last 30 years didn’t improve my financial status. But look, I harvested one award after another. Before the pandemic, I got an Aliw Award, a LEAF award and several citations in the provinces from Isabela to Cebu.”

Q. How did you choose the poems that were included in "Love, Life and Loss During the Pandemic"?

PT: “I have written more than 300 poems during the pandemic. But when I started considering doing my first book, I had to screen thrice over. Some I found too sentimental, almost tawdry. So, I discarded or did rewrite. But then, I did not plan the book with masterpieces in mind.

“I just want to show my life during the pandemic and confront my own personal sorrows. I will worry about craft when I do the second book. I was ready for the worst review. But the first few ones were encouraging enough. It made the book venture worthwhile.

“Books have an audience of a few hundred. Mine, I bravely posted on FB and waited for judgment day from the literary circle. Didn’t expect the result. Thousands raved over some poems and not a few went viral with more than a million sharing from netizens.

“My last one, ‘Snapshot,’ reached over 8 million netizens.”



Q. Were there criticisms, or not-so-favorable comments, from members of the local literary circle, especially from the younger ones. How did you handle them?

PT: “I know some didn’t take too kindly on my poems but that is part of an artist’s life. I learned from good musicians who can take both the good and bad reviews well. But I learned by just reading both the young and seasoned poets. I will be honest there are many good young poets in ‘100 Pink Poems Para Kay Leni’. They have a way with words that I do not expect to match. But they have to wait for a proper book launching to hear from their audience and critics.”



Q. “Love, Life and Loss During The Pandemic” is self-published. Did you try submitting it first to local publishing firms like Anvil, Milflores or the university-based publishing houses like UST, Ateneo, and so on.

PA: “I thought of it but decided I would do it on my own. Remember my last poem was published in the Sunday Times Magazine in 1971. Who would publish a poet with one published poem 1971 edition pa? And then pandemic pa. I tried one but got cold feet at the last minute. But two of my poems appeared in two anthologies they published and instant hit with not just one but several reprinting.”

Q. So the better option is to self-publish.

PT: “Yes. My daughter based in Germany helped me. She paid my monthly bills while I work on the book.

Q. Since it’s nearly sold out. Is there a plan for a reprint?

PT: “The printer asked if I plan a reprint. I said no. I will write a better book for the next publishing venture.

Q. Do you still write poems every day? Or since you’re busy because live events are slowly coming back and now you’re promoting the books, do you write only when you’re inspired?

PT: "Yes. But no longer every day as I am back to raising funds for concerts and souvenir programs. I write poetry when I find quiet moments after the concert panic."



Q. Which among the viral poems are the most popular?

PT: “'Grief Without Words' reached more than a million netizens. It is about a Bicolana who died while waiting for a ride home to Calabanga in Bicol. 'Infant in my Mind’ also reached millions. Both poems are about grief.

“But I like the poems with just a few hundred comments. They remain my most lucid output. I like ‘The Poet Is A Lonely Hunter,’ simply because (American poet-activist) Amanda Gorman must have liked it enough to post it in her timeline. I got good comments from Los Angeles to Zambia.”



Q. How long do you write a poem? In one sitting?

PT: “I don’t spend more than an hour for poems. Many were written in less than 20 minutes but I spend a lot of time on re-write. I wrote 'Snapshot' in less than 10 minutes. It reached seven million netizens in less than a week.”

"The poem I wrote before it for almost an hour, 'The Woman with a Helmet,' only got a few thousand receptions but the comments were so uplifting I didn’t care if I didn’t get a million reception.

Q. Who are your favorite authors, especially poets, both living and dead?

PT: I had many when I was young – Robert Frost, Walt Whitman, Edna St. Vincent Millay and many others. Now, I only like Pablo Neruda.

Q. Maiba po tayo ng konti. There was a time, I've read you skipped watching a major PPO performance with an acclaimed Italian diva as guest kasi you had to go to the premiere of 'A Star Is Born' in SM Megamall because it's part of your assignment. It’s also near your house than CCP. How do you balance life in being an entertainment writer and a culture aficionado?

PT: “I have many interests. That is the reason I connect very well to literature, music, theater, dance, opera and the like. That background helped me craft poems with musical nuances. I like the movies. That is the reason why I am practically in all movie press cons and I have interviewed more than a hundred movie personalities."

Q. Who are your top five favorite composers? Living or dead.

PT. “I don't play favorites. I turn to these composers depending on my mood and I guess they are my top five: Beethoven, Chopin, Bach, Paganini, Tchaikovsky. Of course I have other composers in mind."

Q. Which would you consider as the best classical concerts you've attended?

PT: "The concerts of Cecile Licad, the performances of Romanian diva Nelly Miricioiu, the concerts of Ilonggo tenor Otoniel Gonzaga and now the performances of tenor Arthur Espiritu."

Q. Any more book projects in the future?

PT. My book of essays, reminiscences and interviews with various arts personalities from Luciano Pavarotti to Jose Carreras and many others.