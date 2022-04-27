MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez is happy to be reunited with one of her sisters in the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

The Filipina beauty queen welcomed reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu of India, who arrived in Manila on Monday. Sandhu is one of the guests in the upcoming Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night.

In an Instagram post, Gomez said it is "such an honor to be sharing a stage with this truly inspiring woman," as they partner to spread awareness on menstrual health and hygiene.

"I haven't caught up enough with my sister since she arrived and it seems like we'll never run out of things to talk about," she added in her post, which also showed a video of them together. "And I just can’t wait to be spending more time with her in the next few days."

In the comments section, Sandhu showed her love for Gomez as she wrote: "Mahal kita, kapatid."

The Indian beauty queen also shared the same photo of them together, saying she is looking forward to welcoming Gomez in her country.

"Thank you, my gorgeous," she told the Filipina. "For always being by my side throughout the pageant and even after."

"Can't wait to create more memories and welcome you to my diverse country, India!" she added.

Gomez, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe, is set to crown her successor at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 30.

The pageant will be streamed for free on iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube Channel, and The Filipino Channel at 7 p.m.