Harnaaz Sandhu stuns in pink during the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 preliminary interviews. Screengrab from Miss Universe Instagram page/ Empire Philippines YouTube page

MANILA -- Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended the preliminary interviews for Miss Universe Philippines 2022, joining pageant organizers and sponsors.

The Indian beauty queen wore a bright pink terno top with a white skirt as she listened to this year's candidates, who were asked the same set of questions about their childhood, a funny experience, and women-related advocacies, among others.

The preliminary interviews were conducted alphabetically, starting with Aklan and ending with Victorias City. It was streamed live on the YouTube page of Empire Philippines.

"Read the social issues, be aware of what's going on around you, not just in your country but in the world. Because we are not just an island, we are a global community. We have the power of the Internet, let's use it," said Bohol representative Pauline Amelinckx, when asked how women can be more socially aware and empowered.

Answering the same question as she took her turn on stage, Davao del Sur's Jedidah Korinihona said: "My advice for younger women is to never undermine their emotions, to never undermine their vulnerability. I used to be so scared to embrace who I can be and what I'm feeling at the moment... In order to be socially aware, embrace who you are and never be afraid of what's coming ahead of them."

Sashi Chiesa of Lapu-Lapu, for her part, responded: "The advice that I could give a young woman would be to be self-aware to then be socially aware. Get to know yourself, reflect on who you are and understand what is your purpose, what makes you happy as a person. Not what your parents want you to do, not your friends or society wants you to do, but what makes you happy. Then you can learn to be more social and contribute to your society."

The Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night will be held on April 30 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The winner will succeed Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel last year.