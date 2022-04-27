Former Miss Universe Demi Tebow excited to return to PH

Former Miss Universe Demi Tebow took to social media on Wednesday to express her excitement about returning to the Philippines.

The South African beauty queen has been tapped to become one of the hosts of the Miss Universe Philippines 2022 pageant on April 30, along with fellow Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach (Philippines, 2015) and Iris Mittenaere (France, 2016).

Posting a photo of her crowning Catriona Gray of the Philippines as Miss Universe in 2018, Tebow said: "It's pageant week, everyone!"

"So honored and excited to be back in the Philippines and be part of the coronation of Miss Universe Philippines this weekend!" she added.

Tebow visited Manila in 2018 for an event with Wurtzbach and Mittenaere, as well as "World Strongest Man" winners Hafthor Bjornsson, Matins Licis, and Robert Oberst.

She won the Miss Universe pageant held in Las Vegas in 2017. The Philippines' representative that year, Rachel Peters, finished in the Top 10.